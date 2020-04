HWENDE STATEMENT

I am aware of the attempts to legitimize shenanigans of the Khupe group through name throwing and cynical inclusion of some the MDC Alliance leadership myself included.

For the avoidance of doubt that co-optionhereby declined before it is even formally extended.

I am an elected Secretary General of the MDC Alliance,I have no intention of betraying the mandate I got,I am focused on delivery.

Just to be clear Douglas Mwonzora contested for the Secretary General's post in the MDC Alliance,he got slights above 700 votes from over 4000 voting delegates.

He contested voluntarily,it is common cause that Political parties are voluntary organisations.

He had initially intended to contest for the post of President and failed to obtain a nomination.

He then announced that he was now going for the Secretary General's post,there is video footage of his announcement.