HOPEFULS CRASH NEW ZIM REALITY SHOW WEBSITE





It is clear that Zimbabwe’s version of Big Brother – One House Zimbabwe was long overdue as its website crashed moments after it was launched to the public to apply to be housemates.





With US$50 000 up for grabs, it is not surprising that the website crashed as hopefuls likely rushed to the website to give the show a try.





According to TeeMak, one of the organisers of the TV reality show, the website, www.onehouse.tv had close to 40 000 hits (visitors) within the first 10 minutes, overwhelming the server and ultimately leading it to crash.





“Yesterday, we launched onehouse.tv website for applications and we had 39 000 hits in the first 10 minutes and our server crashed,” said TeeMak.





He however said their technical team is working flat out on rectifying this problem and ensuring that the server will not crash again due to the huge volumes of traffic.





“The server has been updated and the site will be back up at 11:30PM,” said the organiser.





He urged people to send their applications to stand a chance to be selected to be a housemate for the inaugural reality show which will be a first of its kind in Zimbabwe.





However, due to posts by the show’s organisers where they have been captured with the country’s top celebrities on social media, some feel that the show is not for ordinary Zimbabweans. As such, some have expressed scepticism and are dreading applying to be housemates.





TeeMak was quick to debunk this saying the show was for all Zimbabweans adding that people must apply.



