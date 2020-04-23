HOMELESS PEOPLE BACK IN HRE CBD

|filepic
The government had accommodated them in Ruwa and Mt Hampden.
“Most of them are drug addicts, hence they try all means to go and find drugs in the streets. Yes, there is security and food where they are sheltered, but it is not like they are in prison. Restrictions are not that tight,” Information and Publicity permanent secretary Nick Mangwana the Daily News.
The return of the homeless people to the streets comes at a time when the government, through the department of social welfare, was looking for more rehabilitation facilities across the country to house them. The government has set aside over $600 million to cater for a million vulnerable households under a cash transfer programme for the next three months. Daily News
