HOMELESS PEOPLE BACK IN HRE CBD

filepic HOMELESS people who were relocated from Harare’s streets to rehabilitation centres around the capital in a bid to combat the coronavirus (Covid-19) are trickling back in search of drugs, the government has said.





The government had accommodated them in Ruwa and Mt Hampden.





“Most of them are drug addicts, hence they try all means to go and find drugs in the streets. Yes, there is security and food where they are sheltered, but it is not like they are in prison. Restrictions are not that tight,” Information and Publicity permanent secretary Nick Mangwana the Daily News.



