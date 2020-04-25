GOVT TO DISTRIBUTE FREE PPEs





Major shops — operating under essential service providers — and members of the public, are set to receive free health sundries for protection against coronavirus.





The personal protective products are being produced by selected tertiary academic institutions after Government availed a $33 million package, as one of the measures to contain the spread of the viral infection.





It is understood that the University of Zimbabwe, Bindura University of Science Education, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Midlands State University and the National University of Science and Technology have been producing hand sanitisers, face masks and disposable plastic coats.





The sundries are being distributed to the Ministry of Health and Child Care as well as Zimbabwe Republic Police for officials undertaking frontline duties. Some will now be distributed to the public.





It has been gathered that at least 125 000 litres of sanitisers, 166 000 masks, 70 surgical theatre gowns and 60 000 disposable plastic coats have been produced since the second week of this month.





Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira said Government was committed to ensuring adequate funding for the production of protective products against Covid-19.





“Government, through the innovation hub fund, has set aside about $33 million that will be channelled towards the production of PPEs (personal protective equipment),” he said.





“Our universities are producing the equipment and so far the Ministry of Health (and Child Care) has been supplied with 19 400 disposable plastic gowns and we have also supplied the ZRP with masks.





“We started production during the second week of April and we have seen tremendous results.





“Soon, some of these products will distributed to retailers to be used by the general public. This is the type of education that we want to advance going forward.”





Most countries are facing shortages of protective sundries due to increased demand as a result of the coronavirus.





The scourge has seen 29 Covid-19 cases being recorded in Zimbabwe with four deaths and two recoveries as of yesterday.



