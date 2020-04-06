GOLD DEALER AMBUSHED, ROBBED





THREE men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed an illegal gold buyer of R27 000, $900 and 35 grammes of gold after ambushing and smashing all the windows of a taxi that he was travelling in.





Ephraim Mpofu (42), a Spitzkop North suburb resident in Gwanda; Lawrence Sibanda (30) from Nkayi and Pritchard Maphosa (27) from Silobela are set to appear at the Gwanda magistrate’s court facing robbery charges.





The matter will proceed by way of summons.According to State papers, the trio robbed Mr Emmanuel Zvawanda on September 27 last year.





“On 27 September 2019 one of the accused persons, Sibanda went to Mr Zvawanda who is an illegal gold buyer at around 7PM under the pretext of inquiring the price of gold.





“At around 9PM, Mr Zvawanda hired a taxi from Lumene River where he operates to Gwanda Town and the three accused persons who were armed with axes, ambushed the taxi along the way and ordered the driver to stop.





“They smashed all the windows of the vehicle and demanded cash from Mr Zvawanda,” read the State papers.





The papers further state that Mr Zvawanda tried to resist and the accused persons attacked him using axes and stones. Mr Zvawanda ran away but the accused persons caught up with him and took his sling bag containing R27 400, $900, 35 grammes of gold, a digital scale and a cell phone and fled.





In another incident, a Nkayi man has been arrested while his accomplice is still at large after they robbed vendors at a mine in West Nicholson.





Mthabisi Dube (23) was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing a robbery charge. He was remanded in custody to April 13.





Prosecuting, Mr Noel Mandebvu said Dube committed the offence on December 8 last year.





“On 8 December at around 6PM Dube who was in the company of another person who is still at large went to Makaulasi Mine in West Nicholson while armed with machetes. They waylaid Ms Ellita Gapare and Senzelani Mawire who were on their way from Jessie Mine in West Nicholson where they had gone to sell their wares,” he said.





“They threatened to kill the complainants and ordered them to surrender their valuables. They took $136 and a cell phone and fled. On 14 January at around 1AM Dube teamed up with six other people who are still at large and went to Makaulasi Mine while armed with machetes.”





Mr Mandebvu said the gang attacked Ms Lindiwe Jabangwe who is a vendor while she was sleeping in a makeshift tent and demanded cash. He said the gang fled with $1 200, a radio, solar panel and a cell phone.



