GANG ROBS BUSINESSMAN OF US$100K

MASHWEDE Holdings lost over US$100 000, R42 000 and $14 000 worth of fuel coupons to five workers and nine suspected robbers, who ransacked safes at the premises before vanishing with two firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.

The gang allegedly destroyed the closed-circuit television (CCTV) to conceal the offence. Among the alleged five workers were two brothers related to the complainant, whiletwo are security guards.

Christopher Mashamhanda (19), Edson Mashamhanda (28), Nevanji Madanhire (27), Dudzai Chidangwara (42) and Martin Mutombwa (23), appeared before magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba on Tuesday charged with unlawful entry.

They were freed on $1 000 bail each with stringent conditions and were remanded to April 29.

Two of the suspected robbers have since been arraigned in court. Conwell Kasambarare (28) appeared in court on Saturday, while Musafare Mupamhanga appeared yesterday before magistrate Mrs Sharon Rakafa charged with armed robbery.

They were remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Seven members of the gang are still at large.