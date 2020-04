GANG OVERTURNS IN POLICE CHASE, FLEE

Three unidentified robbers overturned in a high speed chase with Police who pursued them after they allegedly shot and robbed a Zaka businessman.

The case which happened at around 4am on Sunday has been reported under RBB 4026191.

Sources told The Mirror that the gang which is still at large was on a robbing spree when they stormed businessman Ashton Mutyoro’s homestead at Zibhowa Business Centre under Chief Nhema. They called Mutyoro by name and fired two shots at the complainant’s bedroom after accusing him of snatching someone’s wife.