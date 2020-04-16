GANG OVERTURNS IN POLICE CHASE, FLEE





Three unidentified robbers overturned in a high speed chase with Police who pursued them after they allegedly shot and robbed a Zaka businessman.





The case which happened at around 4am on Sunday has been reported under RBB 4026191. Sources told The Mirror that the gang which is still at large was on a robbing spree when they stormed businessman Ashton Mutyoro’s homestead at Zibhowa Business Centre under Chief Nhema. They called Mutyoro by name and fired two shots at the complainant’s bedroom after accusing him of snatching someone’s wife.





They broke the door to the dining and shot Munyoro on the left thigh as he attempted to check on the disturbance. The robbers then stole US$20, R600 and an unknown amount in bond notes before they escaped. The complainant is admitted at Musiso Mission Hospital.

They drove away in a Honda Airwave and headed towards Zaka along Jerera – Panganai Road where they were intercepted by Police details who were already pursuing them from Jerera.





It is suspected that the vehicle now had one occupant and he noticed a Police vehicle driving towards him at Chiredzi River Bridge. He fired towards the Police before making a u-turn and overturned as he tried to negotiate a turn into another road.



