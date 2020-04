GANG BURIES $50 000 LOOT

“Apparently we are looking at clearing up to about 10 to 15 cases of unlawful entry and theft in Cowdray Park. Most of the property was unbelievably recovered hidden underground. Those suspects have the guts to dig pits in the suburb just to hide their loot. Some of the pits were in residential homes while others in the bush. But through police interviews the arrested suspects, led the investigating officers to where they had hidden some of these properties. We believe more recoveries are still to be made,” he said.