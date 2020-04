FUNGISAI FUMES OVER JAH PRAYZAH COMPARISON

“I was the first to discover Umsebenzi kaBlacs who does most of JP’s videos after he was introduced to me as one of the Chinhoi 7 editors and Blacs did the Usaenda Wega video for me. Whilst he was still editing that project, again JP discovered him and the next thing I heard he was at JP Studios. Having been inspired by God, I was the first artiste to introduce online launching of an album as I launched The Prophetic Ancient Voice on my Facebook page sometime mid last year and recently, JP wanted to follow suit.”