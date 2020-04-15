FIRST LADY'S DRIED VEGETABLES FOR THE VULNERABLE

THE 21-day lockdown has failed to kill the philanthropic side of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa who spent the better part of this morning drying vegetables to meet the dietary needs of the vulnerable.







The dried vegetables will be distributed to the vulnerable members of the society while some of the vegetables will be distributed to Cyclone Idai survivors when the lockdown is over.





The Angel of Hope Foundation patron, who is largely a hands-on person, has a thriving garden at the back of her office where she grows a variety of vegetables.





This morning she could be seen cutting the vegetables before boiling, salting and drying them for future use. Through her Angel of Hope Foundation, the First Lady has been a light of revelation to the poor whom she constantly supplies with foodstuffs to meet their nutritional needs.





Amai Mnangagwa also buys some of the fresh vegetables from families in farms as a way of supporting their gardening projects before drying them. Herald





