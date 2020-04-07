ED MUST GO : ZANU PF OFFICIAL

A ZANU PF official based in Mashonaland Central province was on Saturday taken to Bindura Magistrates Cours for allegedly calling on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.





Goodman Musariri, who appeared before magistrate Moreblessing Makati, was granted $300 bail and remanded to April 22.

He stands accused of undermining the authority of the President.





The State led by Samson Chamunorwa alleged that on an unknown date, Musariri posted WhatsApp messages on a Zanu PF Mashonaland Central province group where he denounced Mnangagwa while endorsing Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to take over.





“We agree that the likes of vaMnangagwa, who only has less than 18 years to live on this universe, must maximise his retirement time. After all, he has nothing to offer Zimbabwe except to loot it the more for 18 years,” one of the messages read.





“I recommend that General Chiwenga takes over and be at liberty to formulate a GNU [government of national unity] that will adopt meritocracy, pragmatism and honesty.





“Mnangagwa must resign or retire early and be given a golden handshake as constructive dismissal. He needs the maximum of 18 years that he is left with under this universe!!”





Another message read: “President vanoda kuti vasvike 2030 (he wants to get to 2030)? Thomas Mapfumo goes on to say ‘achida kunyanya kunge achiiteiko aisa nyika munzara yakadai kubva 2017 (what more can he offer he has impoverished the nation)??” Newsday