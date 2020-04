ED : ALL CORONA DONATIONS WILL BE ACCOUNTED FOR

“I will single out the manpower donation by the nurses, indeed I am happy that you don’t have the strike sentiment now. You are willing to join the rest of the country to fight and keep at bay this pandemic. On our part, both at Government and private sector and the entire nation, will do our best to ensure that as you are our frontline fighters in this pandemic you receive; you are supported with all the PPEs you require. Of course we don’t have all the resources to give all that you need but we are going to do our best and the entire country has come forward to assist us to mobilise the resources that you need in the frontline to fight this pandemic.”