DRUNK COPS RUN AMOK IN VIC FALLS





POLICE in Victoria Falls are investigating a case where four junior officers, who were seemingly drunk, allegedly ran amok and assaulted residents leaving two injured and hospitalised on Friday evening.





The beatings left Mr Munyaradzi Sakho (29) who is a former Triangle FC soccer player hospitalised at Victoria Falls Hospital with multiple injuries on the back and face while Mr Stanley Chiwambo (41) was treated and discharged. The two were beaten at the houses facing Mukali Business Centre at about 8pm on Friday and the four suspected police officers allegedly fled from the scene as residents threatened to beat them up after Mr Sakho had collapsed as a result of the assault.





National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the incident and said investigations were still going on.





“We are investigating with a view to identify the officers involved and find out what transpired. We want to establish how and why they went to that house because they were not on duty. Correct facts will only come out after the investigations,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





Residents told Sunday News that the four policemen had been on duty patrolling in the suburbs during the day and were still in uniform when they allegedly committed the offence. Residents alerted the residents association leadership who then phoned police and identities of the suspects were not yet known yesterday.





Mr Sakho, struggling to speak from his hospital bed, said he was beaten up within the yard at his place of residence.





“I closed the butchery where I work and went to submit the day’s cash to the owner. I had just got home when they suddenly pounced on me when I was at the veranda. I couldn’t even understand what they wanted because they asked for our neighbour and when I said I didn’t know his whereabouts they started beating me up and dragged me out of the yard,” said Mr Sakho.





The Victoria Falls Combined Residents’ Association (Vifacora) released a statement condemning the acts of police officers.





“Four off-duty police officers yesterday (Friday) evening decided to abuse their office and went on a spree of beating up residents in their homes. They were spotted drinking alcohol around Mkhosana during the day while on duty and upon finishing work decided not to go home but went around still in their uniforms assaulting residents,” said Vifacora chairman Mr Morgen Dube.



