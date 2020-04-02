DOCS OFFER FREE PHONE CONSULTATIONS





FOURTEEN Zimbabwean doctors are offering free consultations over the phone during the 21-day lockdown period to minimise the movement of people.





The doctors include cardiologists, gynaecologists, paediatricians, oncologists, ophthalmologists and dentists.





Dr Hassan Ashmawy, a specialist urologist based at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo, told The Herald last night that he thought of the initiative on Sunday.





He said the doctors realised that many Zimbabweans, especially the elderly, were hard-pressed by the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the 21-day national lockdown, hence the decision to “unite, step up and make the world a better place”.





“Some medical doctors have taken it upon themselves to offer free medical consultations over the phone to those who are in need of virtual medical assistance. Everyone is free to contact us; we have doctors across the country who are ready to assist those in need,” said Dr Ashmawy.





He added that the initiative was motivated by the realisation that doctors may not always be in their offices.





A patient will call the doctors to set a phone consultation appointment or for further details on the nature of their consultations.





Dr Ashmawy said the development saves one from physically travelling to the doctor’s office and risk catching or spreading the highly contagious coronavirus.



