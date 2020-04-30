CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 40





BULAWAYO has recorded two more positive cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of cases in the city to 12, with the total number of cases in the country shooting up to 40 from 32.





Harare recorded six new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 19.





The national total now stands at 40.





355 tests were conducted on Wednesday, with 25 tests conducted in Matabeleland South, 10 in Matabeleland North, 98 in Bulawayo, 11 in Mashonaland Central, and 211 in Harare.





In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said a total of 7642 tests have so far been conducted in the country.





It said two men, one aged 70 and another one aged 27 had tested positive for Covid-19 in Bulawayo.





“Case #33 is a 70-year-old male resident of Bulawayo who returned from the United Kingdom on 18 March 2020. He was tested for Covid-19 as a contact to Case #14.





Currently he is stable with mild disease. Case #34 is a 27-year-old male resident of Bulawayo with no history of travel. He was tested for Covid-19 as a contact to Case#33. Currently he is also stable, with mild disease. Both cases are recovering under isolation at home,” reads the statement.





In a statement released on April 12, the Ministry of Health stated that Case#14 was a 53-year-old male resident of Bulawayo and was a probable epidemiological link with case number 11.





Case number 11 is the late Ian Hyslop (79), a resident of Qalisa Retirement Village in Suburbs who succumbed to Covid-19.





“Case#14 diagnosed is a 53 -year old mala resident of Bulawayo.





The rapid response team visited him at home as part of intensified surveillance and contact tracing for the late, Case #11. Even though he was not a direct contact of Case #11, he was in contact with the visitor from the United Kingdom who in turn was in contact with Case #11 on the 23rd of March 2020.



