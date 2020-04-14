CORONAVIRUS : ANOTHER ZIMBABWEAN DIES IN THE UK





FORMER Zapu treasurer of the United Kingdom chapter Naison Mgatsho Msebele has succumbed to Covid-19, bringing to five the number of locals who have died of the disease in that country.





The 77-year old, a former employee of Bata Company and the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) passed away after a short illness at a London hospital last Wednesday.





Last Tuesday, the virus claimed the lives of Dr Paul Matewele (57) a senior lecturer in microbiology immunology at London Metropolitan University and Ms Thandi Matho Thobela while on March 31, socialite and accountant Gardner Madzongo and health worker Sikhanyisiwe Kaziboni died of Covid-19.Msebele family’s spokesperson Mr Felix Silundika said they are at a loss for words with the passing of a “dedicated family man and educationist.”





“It is with deep sorrow and pain that we inform the public about the death of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend Mr Naison Mgatsho Msebele who passed away after a short illness in a London hospital on April 8.





“From an early age, Naison loved learning and had a thirst for knowledge and acquitted himself with an excellent record at school. In the UK he worked and held a number of positions including political and economic analyst, a refugee advocate with Amnesty International, a local government manager, and in later years he trained as a teacher then psychotherapist,” said Mr Silundika.





Msebele was among the advisors during the Lancaster House talks which led to Independence.





“Mr Msebele was a fearless cadre and once served as an advisor to the Zapu delegation to the Lancaster House talks, a delegation that included his cousin and mentor, the late national liberation hero TG Silundika.





“He was the most loved and cherished father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a friend whose values went beyond his immediate family and borders. He was passionate about supporting his family and community through whatever challenges they faced,” said Mr Silundika.



