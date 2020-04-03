COPS CONFISCATE VEGETABLES IN MUTARE





Police in Mutare early this morning confiscated more than a tonne of vegetables that were meant to supply hundreds of vendors at Sakubva vegetable market, a direct disregard of the 21-day lockdown announced by President Mnangagwa last week.





The vegetable market was closed down by council last week as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly Covid 19. Sakubva musika is the busiest market in Mutare where hundreds of people converge everyday risking infection. Acting on a tip off, police ambushed the farmers who had already set up their wares by 2am waiting for buyers.



