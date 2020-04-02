COPS BAN BOOZE SALES IN SUPERMARKETS





Police in the populous suburb of Rujeko in Masvingo have barred supermarkets from selling beer to the public, a move that has angered many people.





Angry residents said that the Police ban is unlawful and provocative. “We have nothing to do at home and we want to buy beer and go and drink from our homes and I am shocked that Police here has banned the supermarkets from selling us beer. This Police action is unlawful and very disappointing.





“Police is promoting shabeens by so doing,” said a man who declined to be named.

Police spokesperson for Masvingo, Chief Inspector Charity Mazula however, told The Mirror in a telephone interview that supermarkets are allowed to sell beer as long as people take the liquor home.



