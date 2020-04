COP DEMANDS $50 TO ALLOW PATIENT TO GO TO HOSP

A Police constable from Masvingo Rural has been arrested after demanding $50 from a man who was taking his sick mother to PSMAS hospital.

The crime was allegedly committed as the man negotiated to pass through a roadblock in Masvingo.

Tatenda Mtigwa appeared before magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu last Tuesday facing criminal abuse of duty as a public officer. He was remanded out of custody to May 26 after paying $100 bail.