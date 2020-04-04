CHINESE COUPLE STILL MISSING IN HARARE





POLICE are appealing for information on the whereabouts of the Chinese couple that went missing in Harare in mid-February.





Lei Ding (35) and his wife Chi Lifen (30) disappeared on Valentine’s Day after briefly visiting a friend in Highlands and their car was found abandoned nearby and intact the following day.





Their friends and relatives have since offered a ZW$1 million reward for anyone with information that might assist in the search. Advertisements with pictures of the couple have since been published in all local media announcing the reward.





In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is still investigating the case involving those two Chinese nationals who were last seen on February 14, 2020 in Eastlea after visiting a friend,” he said.





“We are still appealing to anyone who may have information on their disappearance or possible location to contact their nearest police station or the national complaints desk on (024) 2703631,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





Those with the information can also contact CID Homicide on (024) 2758031.





Police have engaged Interpol and Chinese authorities as they widen their investigations to establish the whereabouts of the two.





Sources close to the investigations said Lei, a director of a local company, Yafei Building Material and Mining, and his wife lived in Borrowdale Brooke. Information obtained from the CCTV at their house showed the couple leaving at around 11:48am in a white Mercedes Benz ML registration number AFA 3322 to visit a friend, also Chinese, in Highlands.





They met their friend outside his house at around 12:38pm before they left for an unknown destination.





The following day, their vehicle was discovered by officers from Mabvuku Police Station parked along Arcturus Road, with the keys still in the ignition. Searching the car, police found keys to the couple’s house, US$12 and $9.



