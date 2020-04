BYO NOW EPICENTRE OF CORONAVIRUS

“The other thing is that every case that we have identified is of people who are sick. We test them because they are sick but there are others who might have the virus but do not feel sick and are not tested. This is one of the dangers that we have. We need to be testing more not wait for someone to fall sick. Remember less than 20 percent of the people who contract the virus feel sick, so 80 percent may not feel sick but passing the virus to other people. That is where the danger lies.”