BORIS MOVED INTO INTENSIVE CARE UNIT





British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his condition worsened, Downing Street has said.





The prime minister was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday night - 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus - due to his continuing "persistent" symptoms of COVID-19.





He was initially admitted for further tests but Mr Johnson's health has since deteriorated, Number 10 said.





Mr Johnson remains conscious and has been moved to intensive care as a precaution should he require ventilation.





The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him "where necessary", a request that was made before Mr Johnson was moved to intensive care.





A Number 10 spokesman said: "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.





"The prime minister has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.





"The prime minister is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."



