BORIS JOHNSON DISCHARGED FROM HOSP





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said, a week after being admitted for treatment for coronavirus and spending three days in intensive care.





"The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers," the spokesman said, referring to the prime minister's country estate outside London.





"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work."





Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough, and was rushed to intensive care on Monday where he spent three nights receiving treatment.





Johnson was the first world leader to be hospitalised with the coronavirus, forcing him to hand control of the world's fifth-largest economy to foreign minister Dominic Raab just as Britain's outbreak approaches its most deadly peak.





Raab tweeted that the improvement in Johnson's condition was "the news we all wanted to hear". US President Donald Trump described it as "great news".





Johnson's ongoing recovery prompted a small rise in the value of sterling against the dollar.





However, the government statement did not give any details on when Johnson may be able to resume leadership, and Raab - speaking before the latest announcement - had stressed the importance of allowing the prime minister to focus on recovery.





No further updates on Johnson's health were expected on Thursday.





Raab is deputising for Johnson during the most stringent shutdown in Britain's peacetime history.





Earlier he told a news conference it was too early to end the lockdown because Britain had not reached the peak of the outbreak yet.



