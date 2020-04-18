BILLIAT SPEAKS ON CORONAVIRUS FIGHT





Talismanic Zimbabwe and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has lent his voice to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by urging fans to act responsibly in these difficult times.





The forward, one of the most recognisable stars in the Cosafa region, has been on lockdown in South Africa since March 27, and will have to stay at home until April 30 at least.





That has meant a lot of training in the back garden as he seeks to keep fit in a bid to lead Chiefs to their first Premier Soccer League title since the 2014/15 campaign.





Chiefs are trying to hold off the challenge of Billiat’s former club, Mamelodi Sundowns, and hold a four-point lead over The Brazilians, though they have played a game more.





The South African league is set for a thrilling finish when football does resume on a date that has yet to be determined.





Billiat’s club Chiefs, along with their great Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, also this week pledged to donate 4 000 testing kits and protective gear to healthcare workers and law enforcement agencies on the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.





“We are forever indebted to the sacrifices of healthcare workers and law enforcement officers who are spending long hours in the trenches – those entrusted with the responsibility of going into our communities to conduct public screening and testing,” Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung said.





“This protective gear will go a long way to protect them – the people who are mostly at risk of contracting the virus while on the line of duty.”



