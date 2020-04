15 ETHIOPIANS TO BE DEPORTED

FIFTEEN Ethiopian illegal immigrants who were recently arrested while hiding at a homestead in Swisha, Gwanda have been released from prison pending deportation.

Police raided their hideout, a homestead in Mawane One Village on March 31 at around 1AM and detained them.A Zimbabwean man who was assisting them who was only identified as Bheki escaped.

The Ethiopians were placed on remand at the Gwanda Prison after they were tested for Covid-19 and results came out negative.

The Ethiopians appeared before Gwanda Provincial Magistrate, Ms Charity Maphosa facing a charge of contravening the Immigration Act.