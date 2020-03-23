ZORORO MAKAMBA MOURNED





Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa has expressed sadness at the passing of Zororo Makamba. Zororo was a popular broadcaster and son to businessman and politician James Makamba.



He was 30.





“I have received the news of the passing on of Zororo Makamba with great shock, extreme sadness and deep sense of shock. He is a victim of the worldwide pandemic that is Covid-19”





“I extend my sincere condolences to the Makamba family as well as to relatives and friends of Zororo Makamba. Zororo will be solely missed”, she said.





Zororo succumbed to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) an infectious disease that causes respiratory illness (like the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing.







