ZORORO LAID TO REST AT FAMILY FARM





Zororo Makamba, the son to businessman Mr James Makamba, was buried yesterday.







He succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, becoming the first such death in the country. Zororo was buried next to his sister, Chiedza, at the family’s Blueridge Farm in Mazowe.





Confirming the burial on his Twitter handle yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said Zororo was buried in line with all public health protocols followed in burying victims of coronavirus.





WHO guidelines dictate that victims of coronavirus must be buried within 24 hours.





“Mr Zororo Makamba was laid to rest today (Tuesday). All protocols in handling departed loved ones who pass on from infectious conditions were followed. May he rest in glory.





“His legacy will live on. He made 21 episodes of State of the Nation, which we will preserve and archive for posterity,” said Mr Mangwana.





The late Zororo launched his media career at ZiFM Stereo, where he hosted many current affairs programmes. He then moved to television.





His most celebrated show was “Tonight with Zororo”, which aired on MNet’s Zambezi Magic.





He was also a producer and presenter of the weekly web-based political show, “State of the Nation”, which was produced by Eleven Dogs, a digital company he co-founded.





Zororo won several accolades including a National Arts and Merit Award (NAMA) and Best Male Achiever at the Zimbabwe Youth Achievers Awards.





The Ministry of Health and Child Care said Zororo had a previous medical history, which made him more vulnerable to Covid-19.





It is not clear where he picked up the infection from, but he started exhibiting signs and symptoms of coronavirus a few days after arriving from New York, the United St)ates.





From the US, Zororo connected through South Africa. The US and South Africa were already battling Covid-19 at the time of Zororo’s travel.





A few days after arriving in Zimbabwe, he started exhibiting signs and symptoms of coronavirus leading to his admission at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital where he died Monday.



