ZANU PF MP CHARGED WITH FRAUD





MAGUNJE Zanu PF legislator Cecil Kashiri appeared in court facing fraud charges after allegedly conniving with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officers to evade payment of import duty for a vehicle he imported from South Africa last year.





Kashiri appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko on Saturday and was released on bail before the case was remanded to April 23 pending finalisation of investigations.





The complainant is the State represented by Zimra loss control manager Sereki Mapfeka.

Allegations are that from September to December 31 last year, Kashiri hatched a plan to defraud Zimra by importing a Ford Ranger from South Africa without paying customs duty.





The court heard on September 4, Kashiri engaged a customs officer who is yet to be arrested and used a bill of entry C4003 meant for goods imported by Murowa Diamonds dated February 6 purporting it to be for the Ford Ranger.





A customs clearance certificate was subsequently processed for the vehicle and Kashiri misrepresented that he had paid duty for the car knowing fully that the duty was for goods imported by Murowa Diamonds.





On September 11, Kashiri went to Zimra and connived with a customs officer who wrote and signed a letter on behalf of the manager indicating that the legislator had lost his original customs clearance certificate.





The Zimra officer further misrepresented that the Ford Ranger had been cleared for registration yet that had not been done in compliance with the law.





On September 13, Kashiri and the Zimra officer avoided involving other officers in the deal to avoid detection.

They allegedly went to the same Zimra officer who had assisted them in writing a letter on behalf of the manager and got him to enter the Ford Ranger into the system.



