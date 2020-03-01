WOMAN TOUCHES STOVE, ELECTROCUTED





A 25-YEAR-OLD woman from Tshabalala suburb in Bulawayo was electrocuted when she came into contact with a stove after bathing.





Family members declined to comment on circumstances leading to the death of Buhlebenkosi Tshuma last Thursday night.





Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Abednico Ncube said they were treating the issue as a case of sudden death.





“It is alleged that the woman was coming from a bath and she is suspected to have touched a stove. She fell down and was rushed by ambulance to Tshabalala Clinic where she was pronounced dead,” said Chief Insp Ncube.





The body was ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital mortuary for postmortem. When the news crew visited the family, a sombre atmosphere engulfed the place and relatives who who looked visibly shocked, declined to comment on the tragedy.





“The family cannot comment on the incident right now because we are mourning, we are sorry we cannot give a statement,” said a family spokesperson who declined to be named.





Another relative said: “Buhle was jolted by electricity when she touched the stove soon after bathing.





She fell down and we called an ambulance which rushed her to Tshabalala Clinic where she was pronounced dead.”





Asked whether there was any electrical fault at the house, another relative who also refused to be named said Zesa officials had visited the scene but could not say what caused the electrocution.





“Zesa was here in the morning and they said everything is fine,” said the relative. Earlier this month, a 15-year-old girl was electrocuted in Nkulumane suburb while doing laundry in a bathroom.



