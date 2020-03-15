WE WILL GO TO COURT, SAYS HWENDE AS ANOTHER MDC IS REGISTERED





IN what could present the MDC with a fresh headache another opposition party, bearing the name MDC Original, has been registered by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).





According to a letter that was written by Zec chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana, pictured, MDC Original is headquartered in Mutare and is now recognised as an official opposition party.





“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission acknowledges receipt of your party profile documents, the contents of which have been noted.





“Your organisation has been included on Zec’s stakeholders database and mailing list for notification when appropriate meetings that require your input arise,” read Silaigwana’s letter.





This is the second party bearing the name MDC to be registered after another outfit, MDC Zimbabwe, that is purportedly based in Gweru, was registered last year.





Silaigwana yesterday confirmed to the Daily News on Sunday the existence of the new party.





“We noted their existence. There is no registration requirement of a political party, we just accept a party that comes to us as long as they don’t have symbols that resemble another party, if a party has prohibited symbols we can refuse notification of its existence,” said Silaigwana.





Ironically, Zec last year refused to register another party calling itself Zanu PF Original and thus its latest acceptance of the MDC Original has been met with scorn by the country’s biggest opposition party led by Nelson Chamisa.





In an interview with the Daily News on Sunday, MDC secretary general Chalton Hwende said Zec, the commission that administers electoral processes in Zimbabwe, has shown duplicity in the way it treats the opposition and Zanu PF.





“As the MDC we see this as a continuous plot to destroy the party, we are not worried because the people know their party. This exposes Zec’s duplicity. They refused to recognise a party that was called Zanu PF Original and now there are recognising a party bearing our name.



