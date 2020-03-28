WE ARE IN TROUBLE, SAYS YOUNG IGWE





The recent banning of entertainment, recreational activities and public gatherings by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has put leaders of local music groups in a quandary over how to cater for the welfare of their bands.





Among a range of measures meant to halt the spread of coronavirus, Mnangagwa banned entertainment and recreational activities in addition to prohibiting gatherings in nightclubs, bars and beerhalls, a move that has led to cancellations of gigs.





With local music groups relying mostly on gate takings from concerts for survival, the ban on entertainment and recreational activities has triggered anxiety in most bands.





Sungura musician Peter Moyo told the Daily News that the ban has put him in a very difficult position.





“The welfare of band members is on the shoulders of the leader. In the short term, we will rely on the limited savings we have made. The question now is: For how long can we sustain this? Obviously if the ban drags on for a long time we will be in serious trouble,” said Moyo.





Young Igwe, as the singer is fondly known, said the situation has been complicated by the fact that the ban came into force at a time most bands were coming from their annual leave.





“This is the first quarter of the year and we only started shows in February. We didn’t have much time to work and save and we will definitely be affected just like any other industry.





“Our industry is difficult these days and this will without doubt have a huge impact,” the Shuviro singer said.





Management at Alick Macheso’s Orchestra Mberikwazvo said they will do their best to help band members during the ban of concerts.





“This is a difficult period for everyone and as an organisation it is our responsibility to ensure that members are well catered for,”





Orchestra Mberikwazvo spokesperson Tich Makahamadze told the Daily News.





Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu told the Daily News that the ban of entertainment activities will hit them hard as entertainers.





“This is a difficult period for us and we will have to make do with the little that we had in our coffers to ensure that the welfare of the band is taken care of.



