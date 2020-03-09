WE ARE BEING NEGLECTED : WAR VETS





Veterans of the 1970s liberation struggle have slammed the government for not fast-tracking the War Veterans Bill aimed at improving their welfare amid reports that the majority of them were living in abject poverty.





Speaking at the burial of the late Robson Chipunza at Mashonaland West Provincial Heroes Acre in Chinhoyi on Saturday, provincial war veterans chairperson Cornelius Muoni said they could not afford standard healthcare from their monthly pensions.





“It has taken too long for the Bill to be passed into law. The process is very slow. While the former freedom fighters are dying daily without enjoying their privileges of being treated, interestingly, some Bills are fast-tracked into law overnight,” Muoni said.





“Like we are saying, our pensions should have been increased in January this year just like civil servants, but up to now nothing has been done,” Muoni said.



