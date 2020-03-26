TWO TESTED FOR CORONAVIRUS IN MUTARE





Two people in Mutare have been tested for Covid-19 after exhibiting symptoms consistent with the disease.





Acting Manicaland provincial medical director Dr Munyaradzi Mukuzunga said the samples had been sent to Harare and they were waiting for results.





He said one of the two suspected cases was admitted at Mutare Provincial Hospital where he had presented with Malaria symptoms.





“We have taken samples from two people and we are waiting for the results. One is self-isolating at home while we wait for the results and we have been following up on them. The one at Mutare Provincial Hospital tested positive for Malaria but the doctor who attended to him noticed that he was also exhibiting some symptoms consistent with Covid-19 and a test was ordered,” said Dr Mukuzunga.



