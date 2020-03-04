TSENENGAMU IS EXPELLED





FORMER Zanu PF Youth League secretary for the commissariat Mr Godfrey Tsenengamu has been expelled from the party for the second time in less than five years.





Mr Tsenengamu, who becomes the first member to be expelled under the New Dispensation, was once shown the exit door during the late former President Robert Mugabe’s reign in 2015 for attacking the party leadership on social media, and abusing party resources.





His sacking follows last month’s suspension of the secretary for Youth League Cde Pupurai Togarepi, his deputy, Cde Lewis Matutu, as well as the former youth commissar for indiscipline.





In its first meeting of the year, the Politburo decided that Cde Togarepi will remain a Central Committee member, while Cdes Matutu and Tsenengamu remain card-carrying members.





Cdes Matutu and Tsenengamu were suspended for 12 months and were directed to undergo rigorous training at Chitepo School of Ideology for three months before they were allowed to contest for any position in the party.





Mr Tsenengamu defied the Politburo and continued with his rantings, while Cde Matutu has started the ideology lectures.





Briefing journalists after the 337th session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF national secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu, said Mr Tsenengamu had been expelled for indiscipline.

“A unanimous resolution was passed by the Politburo that the former youth secretary for commissariat be expelled due to his intransigence and continued disparaging of senior party members,” he said.





Earlier on, President Mnangagwa had called on party members not toallow personal interests to threaten the unity in the party.





While addressing the 337th Ordinary Session of the Politburo, the President and First Secretary of the party, said Zanu PF cannot afford to be preoccupied with sideshows and negative noises meant to cause despondency among members.





“The 2023 harmonised general elections are just around the corner and we should now begin to intensify our preparations,” he said. “Our energies should be focused towards party building, harmony and unity, as well as increased economic productivity.”





President Mnangagwa called on the party to remain united and disciplined, with Politburo members leading by example.





All departments of the party have been directed to revisit the 2018 election manifesto to measure their progress in implementing programmes laid out.





Zimbabwe is approaching the half-way mark since the last elections were held and won by Zanu PF in 2018, hence the call to assess progress in the implementation of promises made by the party.





President Mnangagwa said he expected reports highlighting concrete milestones achieved so far, while intervention strategies must be proffered for plans that were yet to gain much traction.





“The party must deliver on its promises,” he said. Party members have been challenged to read and adhere to the provisions of the party constitution, which outlines the duties of all members.





Party leaders at all levels are not expected to drag Zanu PF into disrepute, especially when dealing with the media, said President Mnangagwa.





Said the President: “We must be cautious when making comments in opposition papers as their editorial policies seldom advance the interest of the party. Let us, therefore, shame our detractors who thrive on any mistakes we make or disunity we display.”





President Mnangagwa said it was disheartening to note that the voice of the party and Government remained inaudible when it comes to defending Zanu PF and Government policies and programmes.





“This is against the present, unrelenting onslaught against us by our detractors,” he said. “I yet again challenge the party membership and Government functionaries to speak up, act and occupy the space.





“In the same vein, we are observing continued worrisome trends to advance the regime-change agenda, not just in Zimbabwe and Zanu PF in particular, but also within all former liberation movements in our region.”





Party members were encouraged to reject and expose divisive elements, and to remain loyal and unwavering in their support of the party.



