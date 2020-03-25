TAKE HEED OR ELSE :COPS WARN ZIMBAS





The Zimbabwe Republic Police has implored members of the public to take heed of all precautionary measures announced by the government to combat the spread of COVID-19.





In a statement, ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi said they will enforce statutory instrument 77 of 2020 banning gatherings around night clubs, bars, beerhalls, movie houses, swimming pools, gymnasiums, musical shows and sporting activities.





He said the police will disperse public gatherings exceeding 50 people adding that those who defy orders will be arrested and charged for contravening the act.





Assistant Commissioner Nyathi, said police teams to enforce government measures have been set up at national, provincial, district and station levels to work with other stakeholders from government departments.



