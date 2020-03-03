SUGAR MAMAs PESTERING ME : MODEL





Mabelreign based runway model Arthur “Xcon” Mugaviri says sugar mamas and gays are pestering him for sexual favours and relationships.





Xcon, who is 23-years-old, has revealed that he receives numerous messages from older women and gays proposing love to him on most of his social media accounts.





“Growing up and becoming a model has exposed me to stuff I only used to watch on movies and read in novels.





“I have realised that being a male model has its own challenges too. I am being pestered by women older than me as they constantly text me on my social media platforms asking to sleep with me in exchange for money,” he said.





“It is not only women who contact me after they see my pictures on my social media handles. There are also men who are coming to my inbox proposing love.





“This has prompted me to speak out because I do not go for such kind of relationships. If they keep on coming to my inbox I will name and shame them publicly on social media because I am not feeling comfortable with those advances,” added Xcon.





Xcon also said the society has a wrong perception about male models as they associate them with gays.





“There are some people who do not understand about modeling as they think it is only for women.





“This is a challenge since some people think male models are gay, but they do not know that modeling is universal. That could be the reason why some homosexual guys are proposing love to me.





“I think people need to be educated on this to avoid being embarrassed,” he told H-Metro.





Despite the challenges, Xcon says modeling is, however, a good profession that people can earn a living from if they professionally present themselves.





“Though there are stereotypes, modeling is a good profession. I have managed to clinch some deals with some local designers who dress me. I am a brand ambassador for a fashion brand called Look Alive.





“I also do some videos with musicians, I have done one with Stunner called Maindiitisa and at the moment I am working on a project with Ninja Kid,” he said. H Metro







