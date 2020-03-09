SON HIRES HITMAN TO KILL DAD





A MAN from Binga who allegedly hired a Zambian hitman to kill his father whom he accused of causing the death of his sister through witchcraft has been arrested.





Fullback Mugande (45) of Nsenga Village has been on the run since the day he allegedly engineered Mr Janika Sibanda’s shooting in October 2017.





He was arrested last week following his return from Zambia where he had been a fugitive. His accomplice, an unidentified Zambian is still at large.





Mugande appeared before Binga resident magistrate Mrs Portia Moyo facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to March 11 for routine remand. Mrs Moyo advised Mugande to apply for bail at the High Court.





Prosecuting, Mr Quiet Mpofu said Mugande and Mr Sibanda had a long-standing feud which emanated from witchcraft accusations.





“Mugande accused the deceased of bewitching his sister resulting in her death,” said Mr Mpofu The court heard that the deceased predicted the death of the accused person’s sister.





The death did not go down well with Mugande who accused his father of witchcraft.





On October 10 in 2017, Mugande crossed into neighbouring Zambia where he allegedly hired the services of a hitman to kill the deceased.





“On the same day the accused person and his unidentified accomplice confronted the deceased. They accused him of witchcraft before the Zambian opened fire and shot Mr Sibanda four times at close range and he sustained serious injuries,” said Mr Mpofu.





Soon after the offence, the two accused persons skipped the border to Zambia. Mr Sibanda was rushed to Binga District Hospital where he succumbed to the gunshot wounds.



