SOLDIERS TO ENFORCE LOCKDOWN IN SA

"As it's still a national state of disaster and not a state of emergency, the SANDF has not been given additional legal powers beyond those assigned to all peace officers by the gazetted regulations. Therefore, in terms of acting as peace officers, it falls under Sections 18, 19, and 20 of the Defence Act, which means soldiers don't have the full policing powers they would have under a state of emergency and will instead support the police and other departments," said Olivier.