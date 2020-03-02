SHE SLEPT WITH MY DOC WHILE I WAS SICK





A Harare woman has sought protection from the courts against her ex-husband who assaults her and insults her on several occasions.





Believe Jokonya opened up at Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order against her ex-husband Nigel Kadziya who assaults her and insults her on several occasions.





“When l applied for maintenance, he assaulted me, insulted me and chased me out of the house saying we cannot live together,” said Believe.





“Most of the time l would sleep outside with the children. I don’t have anywhere to stay. Our children are not even going to school because he cannot afford to pay school fees.





“Nigel threw stones at the house and damaged our property. “He came home with a girlfriend and slept with her,” she added.

In his defense Nigel opposed the accusations claiming that Believe lied and was having a love affair with his doctor when he was sick.





“She has lied your worship, Believe was having an affair with my doctor when l was sick. She left the house on the 21st of December 2019 and on the 29th, Believe hired a guy and removed a solar panel which was on top of the roof with a hacksaw.





“He collected the rest of the property that was in the house and sold it.





“I was only left with a television set,” said Nigel. Nigel also claims that Believe was not taking care of the children very well.



