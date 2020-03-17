SANGOMA DROWNS : COLLEAGUES SAY WILL RESURFACE IN 3 DAYS





A FEMALE traditional healer who was part of a 16-member group that visited Murewa to perform rituals at the weekend jumped into Nyaguwe River and drowned, but her fellow sangomas have camped at the river claiming she would resurface in three days.





In an incident that has left villagers shocked, the traditional healers are currently camped at the scene of the incident, singing and dancing, saying they were communicating with the lady who they say will today “return” to the land of the living.





The matter was reported at Musami Police Station. According to witnesses, the traditional healers were not moved by the incident as they claim they were in constant contact with their colleague, a female who is believed to be from Dzivarasekwa in Harare.





Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday said he was yet to receive the report.





Murewa West legislator Phillip Sewera confirmed the incident, saying he visited the scene before filing a police report.





“A group of traditional healers or spirit mediums invaded Domborembudzi Hills near Cross on Friday. However, this did not go down with local traditional leaders who asked them to follow proper channels if they wanted to perform some rituals in the hills,” Sewera said.





“The team, numbering 16 then trooped down the hill on Sunday towards Nyaguwe River, singing and beating their traditional drums. Upon arrival, one of them, a woman jumped into the water and waved goodbye to her colleagues. The sangomas have since camped at the scene saying one of theirs will come back after three days.”





He added that the sangomas pleaded with people not to involve police in the matter since they were communicating with the drowned woman.





“I attended the scene and found them camped, performing some rituals while waiting for their colleague to emerge from the water. We filed a police report at Musami and we are expecting them to visit the area today (yesterday).





The river is also known for being infested with crocodiles. Newsday



