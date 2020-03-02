RUGEJE APPOINTED ACTING CHIEF CHARAMBA





Zanu PF Politburo member and former army general Lieutenant Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) has been appointed acting Chief Charamba of Bikita following the death of his father.





He was appointed by virtue of being the eldest surviving son of the late Chief Charamba, Mr Timothy Charamba. The late substantive Chief Charamba died on July 16 last year. He was 97.





Lt-Gen Rugeje (Rtd) yesterday confirmed the new development, adding that the move was in line with their Duma custom.





“It is not that I have been appointed substantive chief because there are still many processes that have to be followed for one to be a substantive chief that will culminate with the sealing of approval from the President,’’ said Lt-Gen Rugeje (Rtd).





‘‘What happened was in line with the Duma traditions and customs whereby after the death of a chief, there is a person who is appointed to look after the late chief’s family and responsibilities (sarapavana).’’





Lt-Gen Rugeje (Rtd) said the Charamba family chose him by virtue of being the eldest surviving son of the late chief.





‘‘The family sat down and agreed that as the eldest surviving son I get the appointment, but it is not a final decision, as there are many processes to follow,’’ he said.





The Charamba chieftainship belongs to people of the Duma clan who dominate Bikita District. The Duma clan members in Bikita officially fall under the paramount chieftainship of Mazungunye, a descendant of the great ancestor of the Dumas.





Lt-Gen Rugeje (Rtd) is not the first retired army general from Bikita to become chief.



