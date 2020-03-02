ROADS BARRICADED, TYRES BURNT IN CHITUNGWIZA

Hooligans believed to be MDC-Alliance members yesterday afternoon barricaded roads and burnt tyres near Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza at the time when 12 activists arrested for violence over the weekend were denied bail.



The tyres were left in the middle of the road near C-junction in Seke. When police attended the scene, the culprits had already disappeared.





Police officer commanding Harare Province, Commissioner Bernard Dumbura, confirmed receiving the report.





“We received a report that the road had been barricaded and when our officers arrived, there was no one at the scene,” he said.





According to police, no one was injured neither was there any damage to property.





Police said they would remain firm on the ground to thwart any criminal activities and to ensure sanity prevailed.





The 12 suspects arrested on Saturday in connection with violence that broke out in St Mary’s appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro who remanded them in custody to March 12.





The court heard bail applications from four defence lawyers, including MDC-Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala, but resolved to lock up the suspects after finding them unsuitable for bail.



