REGULARISE ALL ILLEGAL SETTLEMENTS : POLITBURO

“The general feeling among the leadership of the party is that there was rampant illegal allocation of land in the peri-urban areas of most of our cities. This was done on land, which is owned by the State, but individuals at the time allowed people to settle on those pieces of land illegally. The feeling of the Politburo is that instead of disturbing the settlers that were illegally allocated land through nefarious activities of people in leadership positions, Government should formalise the settlements.