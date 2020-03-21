RAPIST ZANU PF COUNCILLOR JAILED





A sadistic appetite for sex has landed a Zanu PF Chipinge Rural Ward 13 councilor in the dock after he was slapped with a 15 years jail sentence for raping a mentally challenged woman.





David Chivhovho (63) of Plot number 49 Grassflats Village under Chief Mutema will serve an effective 12 years imprisonment after three years were set aside on the condition that he does not commit a similar offence.





It was the State’s case that in February 2019, Chivhovho went to the victim’s home knowing fully that she would be alone.





He produced a knife and threatened the victim with death if she refused his advances before pulling her into the kitchen hut.





Chivhovho laid the victim on the floor and forced open her legs and removed her under garment before having sexual intercourse with her once and left.





Out of fear, the victim did not disclose the ordeal to anyone and Chivhovho came back and raped her again on two separate occasions in the month of February 2019.





The victim kept quiet again and later on gathered courage and reported her ordeal to her aunt who went and made a report to village head Masunungure where Chivhovho promised to pay two cattle and $500 for his deeds.





The matter found itself into the hands of the police after a tip off by other villagers which led to the arrest of Chivhovho.