RAMAPHOSA TESTS NEGATIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS





President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the coronavirus, his office confirmed on Thursday.





Ramaphosa, according to his spokesperson Khusela Diko, decided to test for the global pandemic as a precautionary measure after receiving advice from his physician on Tuesday. He received his results last night.





As it stands, there are at least 709 confirmed coronavirus positive cases in the country and Diko said that as head of state, Ramaphosa engages with people from all walks of life.





“In line with international guidelines as well as those of the national department of health, testing is recommended if you experience symptoms, if you live in or recently travelled to an area with ongoing spread of COvid-19 or if you have been in close contact with someone known to have Covid-19,” Diko said.





Sowetan revealed last week that there were fears of exposure to the virus in the Presidency after a staffer was sent home for self-isolastion and testing.





This emanated from an internal email sent to the Presidency staff, which Sowetan has seen, which said that the staffer had reported to the manager that they may have come in contact with someone who has now tested positive for the novel Covid-19.





“There was a staff member who reported to their manager that they may have crossed paths with someone who has tested positive the coronavirus,” the email reads. “This member of staff has gone for testing with support staff of the Presidency.”



