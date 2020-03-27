PRIVATE SECTOR RESCUES WILKINS HOSP





Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital, the front-line centre in the care of Covid-19 patients, yesterday received more support, with African Sun donating $300 000 worth of bedding sheets, duvet covers and hand towels.





The hospital has already received a US$30 000 ventilator from a private sector trust and is having extensive renovations completed this weekend by a group of Chinese companies working through their embassy.





The Harare City Council hospital has been designated the main isolation and treatment centre for Covid-19 patients.





Monomotapa Hotel general manager Mr Valentine Halimana handed over the donation on behalf of African Sun managing director Mr Ed Shangwa. The donated items were 300 hand towels, 150 baths mats, 100 flat sheets, 100 filtered sheets, 50 duvet covers and 400 pillow cases.





Mr Halimana said in challenging times like these and with the impact of coronavirus, they were donating as part of the covid-19 corporate social responsibility initiative.





“Cognisant of the situation that is prevailing globally and in the country, the pandemic that has hit everyone, coronavirus, African Sun and team have decided to join you in assisting the people affected that are being treated at Wilkins hospital,” he said.





“This is a donation to Wilkins Hospital and hope it goes a long way in assisting our people that are being treated.”





Mr Halimana said African Sun expressed gratitude to its various stakeholders for their continued business.





Harare mayor councillor, Herbert Gomba welcomed the kind gesture assuring African Sun that the donation will go a long way in the fight against coronavirus.



