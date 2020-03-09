PRISON OFFICER RAPES, IMPREGNATES SISTER'S FRIEND





A 25-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo prison officer has appeared in court for allegedly raping and impregnating his young sister’s friend.





The man whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim raped the woman (20) after he lured her to his house where he alleged that his young sister (name withheld) was not feeling well and needed someone to look after her.





He was not asked to plead to rape when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove. The man was remanded on $400 bail to April 6.





The prosecutor, Mr Steward Madzore said sometime in November last year at around 12PM, the accused person called the complainant claiming that his young sister was not feeling well.





The complainant allegedly went to her friend’s place to check her. “On arrival, the accused person pulled the complainant into his bedroom. She tried to wrestle him but it was vain. The accused person undressed and forced himself, without protection, on her once,” he said.





“The complainant went home and told no one about the rape. The matter only came to light on January 26 this year after the complainant’s mother had seen some physical changes on her daughter which showed that she was pregnant.”





It is alleged that the girl opened up about the rape.



