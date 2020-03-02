PASSPORT OFFICER JAILED





AN employee at the Registrar-General’s Office stationed at the Passport Office was jailed for 16 months yesterday after he was found guilty of conning a passport seeker of US$320.





Jowwett Zinyemba (48) was initially jailed for five years when he appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Yeukai Chigodora on fraud charges.





Mrs Chigodora set aside six months on condition that he paid back the US$320 to Dorcas Mazokera before or on March 13. Zinyemba was convicted after a full trial.





For the State, Mr Strike Matongora said on January 6 this year at around 7am, Zinyemba approached Ms Mazokera who wanted to apply for her child’s passport and told her that he could facilitate.





Zinyemba reportedly told her that he was in a position to ensure that the passport was fast-tracked.





He convinced Ms Mazokera that he worked in room number 7 where passport applications were processed. It was the State’s case that Zinyemba demanded US$320 for the services before disappearing.





Upon realising that Zinyemba had taken too long before returning, Ms Mazokera reported the matter to the police.



