PARI RESTRICTS VISITORS





People bringing patients to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals will with immediate effect be limited to two.





In addition, visitors to the same patients will also be limited to two. Only two entrances to the hospital shall be used and anyone coming into the health facility would be subjected to screening. In a statement this morning, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said these where part of their precautionary measures aimed at reducing chances of importing Covid-19 into the health institution.



