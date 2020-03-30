NETANYAHU SELF ISOLATES





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed he will be self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. Early indications are that Netanyahu himself was unlikely to have contracted the virus.





Netanyahu was already scheduled to undergo a coronavirus by Tuesday, having previously tested negative on March 15.





According to guidelines issued by Israel's Health Ministry, anyone deemed to have had close contact with an infected person is required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days.





The aide attended a parliamentary session at which Netanyahu was present, as he and opposition lawmakers attempted to forge an emergency coalition government to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.



